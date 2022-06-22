Art show at the Lakes District Museum in Burns Lake

For the month of June Lake District Museum has been showcasing Kristina Winkler “Water,Water Everywhere” till the end of June. Gallery hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission by donation. Stop in today and show your support for Burns Lake’s museum and don’t forget to renew your membership or become a new member. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
