The fourth annual Quilt and Art Show happens at the Francois Lake Hall on Oct. 19. (Lakes District News file photo)

Artistic autumn events

4th Annual Quilt and Art Show at the Francois Lake Hall

The fourth annual Quilt and Art Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Francois Lake Hall (quilts) and St.Luke’s Church on the Lake (art work) on Oct. 19. There will be a lunch concession and beverages available, and door prizes.

Jay Gilday in the LDSS MPR

The second performance in the Lakes District Arts Council’s 14th season takes place on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Lakes District Secondary School. Jay Gilday threads together strands of his ancestral traditions: Dene spirituals, Irish ballads, and Canadian folk and rock. He was raised in a family of accomplished musicians on the tundra of Yellowknife, where music electrified never-ending days and nights. His second album, Faster than Light (2016) earned Gilday Indigenous Artist of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards. He is based in Edmonton, where fans have learned what the rest of the country is about to find out: Jay Gilday owns one of the most important voices in Canadian music today.

Tickets are now on sale for the Jay Gilday performance at Process 4 Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre. Look for our ads in Lakes District News.

For more information on Jay Gilday, click on this link: https://jaygilday.com

Still on Sale …

Season Tickets for the LDAC’s Fourteenth Performing Arts Season

Season tickets are still on sale for the seven exciting performances in the Arts Council’s 14th performing arts season. The season a boogie-woogie piano player; a full-length performance of a new Canadian ballet based on the story of Anne of Green Gables; a classical brass quintet; and much more. Season tickets are your best buy, and you’ll make sure you have tickets for the events you most want to see. Look for posters around town, and our ads in Lakes District News.

The Arts Council has a special pricing offer for residents of the Southside: a half price offer on a Flex Pass good for four admissions to any performance in the season (subject to availability). Look for more information in our brochures and order forms.

For more information about the coming LDAC season, click on this link: http://lakesdistrictarts.com/current/

Season tickets are still available at: LDFC Printing and Stationery, Lakes Artisan Centre, Process 4 Circle Arts Gallery

Donation for a hot cause
Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

