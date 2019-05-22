Arts Council enters 14th season

In the books

LDAC’s season #13 is ‘in the books’. We have had an outstanding amount of support for the seven performances of live entertainment this past season. We have announced our 14th season, which begins on Oct. 4, with Krystle Dos Santos singing Motown and soul classics, and some of her own compositions. There will be a ballet company from Toronto, portraying the story of Anne of Green Gables in music and dance; a Dene singer/songwriter; Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne playing boogie boogie, blues and jazz piano with vocals … and so much more. Watch for details coming soon on LDAC’s Facebook page, and later this spring on our website. And watch for season ticket sales in late August.

