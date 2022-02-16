Arts council next show coming up on Feb. 25

The Montreal Guitar Trio and the California Guitar Trio will be the next live performance in Burns Lake. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Will be second live peformance in last 22 months

Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) hosted its first live performance in 22 months at the Burns Lake Community Church in mid-January. The classical piano and violin duo Meagan and Amy delighted a COVID-sized audience with works of the classical repertoire, and pieces by contemporary Canadian composers.

Those enthusiastic folks who were able to attend were entertained and obviously happy to be back to live performances in Burns Lake. It was a bittersweet evening, because many audience members are not yet ready or able to attend live, indoor concerts right now.

Congratulations to the lucky audience members who won door prizes at the Meagan and Amy performance; Betty Stewart, Dave Eggleton, Sue Chretien and Ron Miller.

Now, Lakes District Arts Council will present the next show in its 2022 mini-season on Friday evening, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. precisely in the Lakes District Secondary School multi purpose room. We welcome back local audience favourites, the Montreal Guitar Trio paired with the California Guitar Trio

The Montreal Guitar Trio (MGT) and the California Guitar Trio (CGT) have united to form an electrifying ensemble. Six exceptional guitarists offer a joyful tsunami of sound, performing classical, pop, world and movie music.

For more information about these trios, visit the links www.mg3.ca and https://cgtrio.com respectively.

To watch an MGT winter 2021 video commissioned by the LDAC, visit the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tb1rYOAPxnw.

To attend the MGT/CGT show, you must present a B.C. Vaccine Card and have a photo ID available. B.C. Public Health Orders will be observed and a COVID-19 safety plan will be in effect. Audience members must pre-register for this event by phone or e-mail: jbarth46@telus.net or sdsbarth@telus.net or 250-692-3371.

The audience will be limited to 100 patrons. Registration is strictly on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. Pre-registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Tickets are available only by pre-registration. Prices: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, youth and students.

You can find the complete LDAC COVID-19 Safety Plan for this event at https://lakesdistrictarts.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/LDAC-COVID-Safety-Plan-Montreal-and-California-Guitar-Trios.pdf

Look for LDAC advertisements coming soon in the Lakes District News and The Local Connector NW.

We hope to see some of you at the Montreal Guitar Trio/California Guitar Trio performance on the 25th. If you’re not yet ready or able to attend, we hope to welcome you back soon. Perhaps for the March performance featuring The Wardens,Burns Lake audience favourites whom LDAC presented back in 2016. And in the meantime remember …

This is not forever. This is just for now.