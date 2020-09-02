Author June Harrison launches her book at the last Community Market of the season

Author June Harrison launched her book Finding Home, at the Burns Lake Community Market’s last market of the 2020 season. The author, who was very excited to be at the market, sold over 100 copies of her book. Overall however, the market saw fewer people than usual despite the sunny day. Much to the relief of the vendors it didn’t rain unlike most of the markets for this season but it did get very windy, prompting several vendors to fold up their tents. Shirley Barkman baking, The rustic Cow, dashdesigns, Glen Dyck Vegetables, Clover Fields Apiaries, Ann Martens Baking, Usborne Books by Lena, evan’s Creek Farm and Pitter Patter Animal Treats were the other vendors at the market. The community market will now directly return next Summer. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



