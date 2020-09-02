Author June Harrison launches her book at the last Community Market of the season

Sells almost 100 books

Author June Harrison launched her book Finding Home, at the Burns Lake Community Market’s last market of the 2020 season. The author, who was very excited to be at the market, sold over 100 copies of her book. Overall however, the market saw fewer people than usual despite the sunny day. Much to the relief of the vendors it didn’t rain unlike most of the markets for this season but it did get very windy, prompting several vendors to fold up their tents. Shirley Barkman baking, The rustic Cow, dashdesigns, Glen Dyck Vegetables, Clover Fields Apiaries, Ann Martens Baking, Usborne Books by Lena, evan’s Creek Farm and Pitter Patter Animal Treats were the other vendors at the market. The community market will now directly return next Summer. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Burns Lake’s Mile 7 camp pipeline worker tested Covid positive

Just Posted

Author June Harrison launches her book at the last Community Market of the season

Sells almost 100 books

Babine River Fence open and back in operation

Heavy rains, rising water levels had led to fewer fishes and fence closure

Lakes Artisan Centre in Burns Lake to remain open

Continues to mull over its options but won’t be giving notice any time soon

School District 91’s back-to-school plan approved: Here’s what to expect

Hand hygiene, learning groups and screening, among the many new protocols to be implemented

We are the victims of break-ins and now we are getting evicted,’ says Small Town Vape Store owner

Break-in attempt at Small Town Vape in Burns Lake thwarted by the RCMP

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Most Read