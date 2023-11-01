Michael Riis-Christianson held an author reading at the Burns Lake Public Library on Thursday Oct. 26. He is the author of the book ‘I Heard the Turkki Call My Name.’ Several people came to attend the author reading and Riis-Christianson shared his memories and thought process for writing this book. The book is available online, in local bookstores, Lakes District News and at the Lakes District Museum in Burns Lake. Coffee, tea and cookies were served to those in attendance. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)