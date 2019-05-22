Award for Burns Lake

Rob Krause, Director of Protective Services holds the 2019 Community Leadership Award for Social Responsibility presented to the Village of Burns Lake, on May 14. The award was presented by the North Central Local Government Association in recognition of the new wildfire burn facility in Burns Lake. Resident Brian Brinkhurst and volunteers helped raised more than $118,000 over three years for the facility, which will hold its grand opening on May 27. (Blair McBride photo)