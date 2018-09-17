(Pexels)

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

The head of a patient advocacy group says the British Columbia government is working on a provincial pain strategy that would provide greater access to services for chronic conditions such as arthritis, back pain and fibromyalgia.

Maria Hudspith, executive director of PainBC, says a draft strategy has been completed for Health Minister Adrian Dix after consultations by his ministry with that group, patients, clinicians, researchers and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Hudspith says input included initiatives and policies that have worked elsewhere, including Australia, which has a national pain strategy.

Other provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have made investments in pain services, but Hudspith says B.C. seems to be further ahead in developing the most comprehensive provincial strategy.

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders but did not provide details about its plans.

A forum of health sciences professionals, researchers and patients gathered in Vancouver last week to discuss the need for a national pain strategy that would ensure regulatory standards are in place.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

Just Posted

Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

Four candidates hope to become Burns Lake’s next mayor

Five candidates competing for the village’s four councillor spots

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Evacuation alert, order rescinded for Tweedsmuir Complex fires

Some sections of the fires are receiving snow

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

B.C. communities want say in caribou recovery

Critics say federal plans may leave out other species, local needs

Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside

B.C. not worried about only having 1 pot shop on Oct. 17: spokeswoman

Only provincially-run store will be in Kamloops

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Most Read