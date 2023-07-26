A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. The provincial government has announced up to $10.5 million for small businesses to apply for grants for repairs for vandalism or prevention. The announcement was in Chinatown on Wednesday (July 26, 2023) which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. The provincial government has announced up to $10.5 million for small businesses to apply for grants for repairs for vandalism or prevention. The announcement was in Chinatown on Wednesday (July 26, 2023) which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. announces $10.5M for small businesses impacted by vandalism

Owners can apply for up to $2K for cost of repairs or up to $1K for prevention

Small businesses in B.C. will soon be able to apply for grants for vandalism repairs and prevention.

Jobs and Economic Development Minister Brenda Bailey announced up to $10.5 million to give small business the relief from the cost of vandalism. Bailey made the announcement in Vancouver’s Chinatown Wednesday (July 26), which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years.

Chinatown BBQ owner Carol Lee said that as one of the many businesses owners in Chinatown, this is a welcome relief and she anticipates there will be a lot of enthusiasm in the neighbourhood because of it.

READ MORE: Vancouver to fund plans to renew its embattled Chinatown neighbourhood

“Every business owner dreads walking up to their storefront to see it vandalized. At a time where every dollar counts, repair costs greatly impact bottom line and, as I realize this might not address all the root problems of crime, it is a huge step forward to help us alleviate these economic burdens on small businesses.”

Business owners will be able to apply to up to $2,000 for the cost of repairs or $1,000 for vandalism prevention. It will begin in the fall and will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

Broken glass and graffiti cleaning are eligible under the vandalism repairs criteria and security cameras or gates are eligible for prevention funding.

Information on how to apply will be available in the coming months, but Bailey said the province will be working with boards of trade, chambers of commerce and business improvement associations to make businesses aware.

B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO Fiona Famulak said many businesses have seen increased costs for vandalism, noting the myriad of complex issues communities are facing these days.

“Business owners, particularly small business owners, are incurring costs to protect themselves, their staff, their customers and their businesses.”

She added the chamber believes that the health of a community is the direct function of a healthy business community.

“If businesses are growing, prospering, creating jobs and keeping people employed, then their workers and their workers’ families will contribute to the success of the local economy.”

But the reverse is also true, Famulak said.

“If businesses struggle then the community will struggle also.”

The Securing Small Business rebate program is part of the province’s Safer Communities Action Plan.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentProvincial GovernmentSmall Business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Trudeau announces major cabinet shake-up, 7 new ministers

Just Posted

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)
Prince Rupert fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers

A map from the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine shows the areas of Cedervale and Woodcock, where an Evacuation Alert was cancelled on July 24. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Evacuation Alert cancelled for Cedervale and Woodcock, as wildfire poses no threat

letter
Our animals need your help