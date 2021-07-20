Witness gathering at the B.C. legislature in response to 215 unmarked graves located at Kamloops residential school, June 8, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Witness gathering at the B.C. legislature in response to 215 unmarked graves located at Kamloops residential school, June 8, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. approves search funds for 18 residential schools, 3 hospitals

Program includes community mental health services

The B.C. government has identified 21 sites for research into the legacy of residential schools set up for Indigenous children who were required to attend for nearly century.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin said the $12 million fund announced in late June is being offered for communities near three former “Indian hospital” sites as well as 18 former residential school sites.

Rankin vowed Tuesday that the money will include support for mental health support in communities traumatized by the recent discovery of unmarked graves at Kamloops, Cranbrook, Kuper Island and other former schools, with up to $475 million available to each.

“The timing of the grants is fully flexible,” Rankin said July 20. “Communities can proceed on their own time and at their own pace.”

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. commits $12M for residential school site searches

RELATED: B.C. school survivors honoured at Okanagan exhibit

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureresidential schools

Previous story
‘Make Abbotsford great again’: Downtown mural used unapproved content

Just Posted

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

wanted Daniel James Colligan
Wanted – Daniel James Colligan

Adeana Young was selected on July 12 to run as the Green Party candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the next federal election. (Submitted Photo/Green Party of Canada Skeena-Bulkley Valley EDA)
Greens choose Adeana Young as candidate for Skeena—Bulkley Valley

Former Telkwa mayor Darcy Repen is filing his final argument this week saying ICBC discriminates against rural drivers when it sets premium rates. (Contributed photo)
Campaign continues for ICBC rate fairness in rural areas