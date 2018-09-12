B.C. bus authority must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

B.C. Court of Appeal said TransLink failed to give a solid explanation for denying advertising space

TransLink must reconsider its previous decision to reject advertising space for an anti-abortion group, B.C.’s highest court has ruled.

The ads in question originated in 2015, created by the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, depicting a fetus at seven weeks, again at 16 weeks, and then a red circle with the word “gone.” Text beside the graphics read, “Abortion Kills Children.”

At the time, the transit authority turned down the ads – a decision upheld in B.C. Supreme Court last year.

But on Tuesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal said TransLink failed to give a good enough explanation for denying the advertiser space.

Justice David Frankel wrote in the unanimous decision that TransLink didn’t acknowledge the group’s right to freedom of expression, “let alone explain how the denial represents a proportionate balance with TransLink’s objectives.”

While the court determined the transit authority does not have to accept the ads, the group can submit an ad-space request for “reconsideration.”

This isn’t the first time the pro-life group’s ads ended up in court.

In Alberta, the City of Grande Prairie’s refusal in 2016 to allow the group to post its ads on public buses was upheld by that province’s appeal court. The city had said buses are taxpayer-funded and the ads “would be disturbing to people within our community,” according to court documents.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
At least 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Just Posted

Hunting regulations may be considered south of Burns Lake: province

Current area restriction orders apply to anyone hunting during open season

Campfire ban rescinded throughout Northwest Fire Centre

Category two and category three open fires remain prohibited

Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded for this fire

Better northwestern B.C. cell service wanted

UBCM action called crucial for health and safety of travellers

A bittersweet return home for evacuated residents south of Burns Lake

“There’s a lot of anxiety and stress,” says Cheslatta’s senior policy advisor

VIDEO: Crews ‘aggressively’ fight wildfire that threatened Trail hospital

No evacuation orders or alerts were issued, although area remains closed to traffic

B.C. bus authority must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

B.C. Court of Appeal said TransLink failed to give a solid explanation for denying advertising space

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

Accused found unfit for murder trial over B.C. school stabbing

Gabriel Klein is set to appear before the B.C. Review Board again in mid-January

RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The wreckage was located along Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

The newspaper defended its cartoonist Mark Knight’s depiction of Williams and is asserting the condemnation, which has come from all parts of the world, is driven by political correctness.

Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumoured iPhone with a screen that is bigger and has no backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

Most Read