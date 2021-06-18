Yangri Academic Centre staff helped educate a total of 184 children this year. (Peter Schaeublin)

Yangri Academic Centre staff helped educate a total of 184 children this year. (Peter Schaeublin)

B.C. charity founder pledges to rebuild Nepalese school swept away by flash floods

Six years after an earthquake killed more than 9,000 people, Nepal faces another catastrophy

After flash floods swept away a school built by a North Vancouver charity, its CEO and founder is making a pledge to rebuild.

“Rebuild we will because we must not, ever, give up on children,” says Daniel Burgi.

His organization, Himalayan Life, helped finance the construction of Nepal’s Yangri Academic Centre and dormitories after a 2015 earthquake devastated the valley, killing more than 9,000 people.

The primary school, whose staff helped educate a total of 184 children this year, was seismically engineered by a Vancouver firm but did not stand up to the landslide floods created.

READ MORE: Expeditions to send huge trash bags to help clean Mount Everest

Triggered by torrential rainfall and the burst of a glacial lake, the downstream floods have washed away entire towns, says Burgi.

“The loss of human life and infrastructure is significant.⁠”

At least 600 people have been killed in Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Myanmar, according to the United Nations. An estimated half a million have been displaced.

Students of Yangri Academic were fortunate enough to be guided to higher ground by a staff member who noticed a river near the school swell shortly after 10 p.m.

By midnight there was nothing left, Burgi says.

Yangri Academic was in operation for less than three years before this latest natural disaster.

The charity was in the process of constructing an adjoining secondary school to complete the education process for youth who live in Yangri valley’s 14 villages.

‘Buildings can be rebuilt’

“However, land can be replaced, buildings can be rebuilt,” says Burgi, noting the many people still shut in by inaccessible mountain bridges and roads in Sindupalchowk as a result of flooding.

Himalayan Life is currently raising emergency funds to rescue flood victims and will begin to reconfigure Yangri Academic Centre following that mission.

The B.C. nonprofit is providing additional aid to children in rural Nepalese communities with weekly meal, shelter and sports programs.

Emergency donations toward Himalayan Life’s restoration efforts in Yangri can be made on its website.

READ MORE: Sherpa guide scales Mount Everest for record 25th time

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

EarthquakefloodingSchoolsVancouver

Previous story
Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition
Next story
Panel says Grassy Mountain coal mine in Alberta Rockies not in public interest

Just Posted

Grad 2021 parade through the village. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
VIDEO: LDSS graduation 2021 parade in Burns Lake

Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) in Burns Lake had a graduation parade… Continue reading

First farmer's market Burns Lake 2021. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce’s community market, which has received… Continue reading

Garden woodchips. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Greenhouse progress in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Community Garden have a huge pile of woodchips, rough… Continue reading

Jason Steinke photo/Lakes District News
Final Limited Entry Hunting authorizations for antlerless moose to be decided this month

77 cow/calf moose harvested through LEH in 2020

The Beacon Theatre roof project will ensure the theatre’s roof can handle the snow loads and stay open during winter months. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Roof replacement for Beacon Theatre begins

Theatre to remain closed until August

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Bella Bella is on B.C.’s Central Coast, accessible only by air and ocean. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Elders care home project, tourism, lumber mill supported

The federal government says it wants to ban most flavoured vaping products in a bid to reduce their appeal to youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Craig Mitchelldyer
Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth

If implemented, the raft regulations would restrict all e-cigarette flavours except tobacco, mint and menthol

Seth Rogan’s vibrant orange sculpture was sold for $7,000 above Vancouver Art Gallery’s initial estimation at auction Tuesday. June 15. (Heffel Fine Arts)
Vase made by Seth Rogen sells for $12,000 at Vancouver auction

The B.C.-born comedian has a new pot habit and it’s paying off

BC Lions running back John White IV (3) runs with the ball during first quarter CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Saturday, September 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
BC Lions file trademark for new logo

Canadian Football League team files for new design on June 1

The remains of the Mid-Island Co-op in Whiskey Creek along the Alberni Highway on Friday, June 18, after a blaze the day before devastated the gas station. (Michael Briones photo)
VIDEO: Camper van explosion burns Vancouver Island gas station to the ground

Nine fire departments responded to the incident, no injuries reported

The Montreal Police logo is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Some Quebec politicians are calling for an investigation after a video was released that appears to show a Montreal police officer with his leg on a young Black man’s neck during an arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Probe called for after video appearing to show Montreal officer’s knee on Black youth’s neck

Politicians call for investigation after clip evokes memories of George Floyd incident

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The website for a Broadway theatre showing "Springsteen on Broadway" said it would only allow guests "fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine" — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
No Springsteen for you: AstraZeneca not good enough to qualify for Broadway ticket

Victoria area mayor among those unable to attend New York entertainment due to COVID-19 restriction

The BC Ferries’ website is down for the second time in one week from what they say is likely an overwhelming increase in web traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surging web traffic crashes BC Ferries’ site again

Website down for second time this week

Most Read