Cannery Brewing photo

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

Penticton, Qualicum Beach and Squamish are the B.C. cities that were named as top places Canadians recommend to visit in a recent Expedia survey.

Using the responses of 1,000 Canadians as the baseline, which ranged from specific cities to provinces as a whole, the content team for Expedia Canada Travel Blog released the 18 cities that were chosen as places recommended to fellow travellers to visit in 2018.

“You wouldn’t believe how many survey-takers recommended British Columbia as a top spot to visit in 2018. It could be the picturesque landscapes, epic cities like Vancouver or Kelowna, or even the growing foodie scene. But we’re going to take a different angle: beer,” the blog states.

Related: Penticton named one of best beer towns in Canada

The blog says Penticton should be your first stop because of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Craft Beer and Cider Festival, followed by stops at local breweries or spirits providers.

Related: Penticton named one of North America’s ‘must visit’ hockey towns

Qualicum Beach was chosen for the four-hour vertical cave challenge, along with other exercise, adventure and thrilling adventures. Squamish was chosen for similar reasons.

“Do you have a ton of friends who blow off plans to go climbing when the weather is good? Well, in 2018, you can be ‘that’ friend, and join them. If you need a place to get those kinks out of your joints and muscles, might we suggest Squamish in our poll-popular British Columbia? There are a ton of rock climbing areas as well as major outside events that will get you from couch potato to mountain goddess in no time,” states the blog.

Related: Most breathtaking places in North America

Other cities chosen from the survey results include Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Lahaina, Hawaii, Tokyo, Japan and Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Previous story
A tragic Christmas Eve in Burns Lake
Next story
B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Just Posted

A tragic Christmas Eve in Burns Lake

Fire destroys Babine Lake Resort’s main lodge; community comes together

Majority of assessment notices show a slight increase in northern B.C.

Granisle saw the biggest jump in the region

Suspicious male offering rides to young people in Burns Lake

Public urged to immediately report any suspicious activity

Local seniors growing at a rapid pace

Number of seniors in the area expected to double by 2036

Burns Lake updating unsightly bylaw

Expect clearer definitions and more regulations

Decker Lake holds Christmas concert

An afternoon of songs, poems and contagious Christmas spirit

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Most Read