Denali National Park in Alaska. (Nic McPhee/Wikimedia)

Denali National Park in Alaska. (Nic McPhee/Wikimedia)

B.C. climber in critical condition after falling 1,000 feet from Alaska mountain

Burnaby man ‘alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries’

A Canadian climber was in critical condition after falling nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) while climbing Denali, in Alaska, park officials said.

A statement from Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as 31-year-old Adam Rawski, of Burnaby, B.C. According to the statement, climbers Monday evening at the 17,200-feet (5,2439meter) high camp on Denali saw an un-roped climber take a tumbling fall of nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) from Denali Pass, which is at 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) .

Guides from the high camp responded, and a park helicopter, which had been out doing glacier monitoring surveys, was able to mobilize for an evacuation, arriving on site within a half-hour of receiving the initial report, the statement said.

The statement described Rawski as “alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries.” The climber was taken to an Anchorage hospital in critical condition, the statement says.

Denali is North America’s tallest mountain at 20,310 feet (6,190 meters).

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading
Next story
Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Just Posted

The money sent to the school in Uganda has helped bring 350 students to the school. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local raises $5,800 through garage sale

The money to go to the Mackereth family and a children’s centre in Uganda

Swan reflection on Francois Lake. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
In-flight reflections

The weather has warmed up, lakes have thawed and birds are enjoying… Continue reading

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Students at Grassy Plains school participated in a variety of activities and even read books provided by the SOGI. (Melissa Gagnon photo/Lakes District News)
School District 91 celebrates first ever Share The Love day

The event marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

This will be the last batch of students from the French Immersion program at William Konkin Elementary School. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
MLA Rustad shows support for French Immersion in Burns Lake

No change in decision from the board over the program cancellation

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Single vehicle crash kills 3 in Kelowna

Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until further notice

People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A machine learning model used health data collected routinely to predict the majority of people most likely to develop the disease, says the lead author of a study that suggests the findings could be used to create targeted prevention programs years before someone develops the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The data can help develop targeted population-wide strategies to reduce disease prevalence among high-risk groups

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

FILE - Justice Minister David Lametti arrives for a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday November 26, 2020. The Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation today to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and remaining two Greens joined forces to send Bill C-15 to the Senate

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says it’s prudent to have such legislation

Denali National Park in Alaska. (Nic McPhee/Wikimedia)
B.C. climber in critical condition after falling 1,000 feet from Alaska mountain

Burnaby man ‘alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries’

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Most Read