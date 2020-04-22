B.C. closes provincial parks but no official restrictions on privately owned

The Province of B.C. made the move to close its Provincial Parks two weeks ago on April 7. They handed out what they called a Recreation Order to close all facilities, parks and trails with camping attached to them, and run by the Province. The closures are slated to end May 31, but that’s not definite—the order could be revoked or it could simply be replaced by another kind of order, they said in their press release.

While the Province has closed theirs, here in the Lakes District private campgrounds haven’t been given any specific orders or instructions. At least one has decided to stay opened, despite the risks, while the others are hanging in the balance, waiting for time to tell more.

“We don’t usually open until May Long weekend, so we haven’t made any definite answers. We were just listening to what the provincial health officer is telling us, and at this point in time it definitely looks like it’s going to be a bit different than normal,” said Wendy Thompson, owner of Nadina Lake Lodge (her husband Brad is the co-owner).

Thompson said while a closure would affect them financially, they, thankfully, don’t rely on the revenue as their sole income, though it would still be a major loss.

Brenda Hiebert from Beaver Point Resort echoes this sentiment. Beaver Point usually opens around May 15, so they’re waiting to decide anything until closer to then, she said in an email to Lakes District News.

Owners of Takysie Lake Resort, Rise Johansen and husband David Gruen, have no intentions of closing at any time. Johansen feels their resort and campground is an essential part of the community around them, with some essential services—a gas station and general store, as well as a liquor store and restaurant.

All throughout the winter, they have seasonal labourers stay with them. And the tree planters come in the spring and summer, which the Province still plans to send, she said.

The campground area opens May 1. She doesn’t have any concerns about social distancing for that because the sites are double-wide. And Johansen and her staff are working extra hard to keep the whole place sanitized, including the washroom and laundry facilities.

“I think camping is one of the safest things you can do. And I think people are getting pretty ansy to do something,” she said.

Owners of Moosehorn Lodge, Tina Tenant and Walter Turner, are under the impression the closure order for parks affected them, too. They’re planning to be closed until at least May 31, and wait for the Province’s directives after that.

She said it’s a financial issue for them because May alone is a $6000 loss, and they’re still recovering from the wildfire season in 2018, and last year which was an all around “wet and yucky” season that didn’t see many campers, either.

In her own life, Tenant plans to “hunker down and grow a garden” to get by. But she hopes it will get better.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed,” she said.