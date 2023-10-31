B.C. communities dominate list of ‘rattiest’ cities in Canada

Vancouver, Burnaby and Kelowna are included in the top 5

Vancouver was the ‘rattiest’ city in B.C. in 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)

Orkin Canada has released its 2023 list of the nation’s top 25 ‘rattiest’ cities – as well as some tips to keep homes squeaky clean.

This year, Toronto topped the list with Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna and Mississauga rounding out the top five. Richmond and Victoria also managed to crack the top 10, landing at sixth and seventh respectively. Other B.C. cities to make the national list included Surrey and Vernon at 11th and 12th, as well as Delta, Abbotsford, Coquitlam and Langley at 17th through 20th, while Chilliwack rounded out the list at 25th

The cities are ranked by the number of rodent (rat and mice) treatments the company performed from Aug. 1, 2022, through July 2023.

Orkin also released a list specific to B.C.

Vancouver topped that list, followed by Burnaby, Kelowna, Victoria and Richmond rounding out the top five.

The only other Island city to crack the list was Nanaimo at 17th.

Although the B.C. rankings were similar to last year with Victoria staying put in fourth, Nanaimo moved up a few spots from 20th in 2022.

B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities in 2023 are:

1. Vancouver

2. Burnaby

3. Kelowna

4. Victoria

5. Richmond

6. Surrey

7. Vernon

8. Delta

9. Abbotsford

10. Coquitlam

11. Langley

12. Chilliwack

13. Kamloops

14. Prince George

15. Maple Ridge

16. New Westminster

17. Nanaimo

18. Penticton

19. Lake Country

20. Pitt Meadows

To prevent rodents from inhabiting your home, Orkin Canada recommended several methods. These steps to prevention include keeping shrubbery cut back, eliminating moisture sources, inspecting your property, sealing cracks that are accessible for rodents to get through, and keeping your property clean, inside and out.

