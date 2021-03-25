B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan said the province is looking to follow in Saskatchewan’s footsteps

Employees in British Columbia might soon be eligible for a few hours of paid time off to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier John Horgan said during a press conference Wednesday, B.C. is considering following suit with Saskatchewan – which amended its labour codes to allow workers three consecutive hours to receive a dose.

“I believe we will certainly be moving to amend the Employment Standards Act,” Horgan said. “It is very much under active consideration.”

If effectuated, British Columbians who want to get the vaccine will be able to leave work without loss of pay or benefits.

“During elections, people are required to have a certain amount of time off so they can cast their ballot. It shouldn’t be any different in an extraordinary circumstance like this,” Horgan added.

The provincial government wants to ensure residents will not have to “give up pay” to get vaccinated, he said.

“We want to make sure that this is as seamless as can possibly be.”

