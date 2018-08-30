B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a police officer in Surrey Provincial Court this morning (Aug. 30) after he was the target of a Surrey Creep Catcher sting in 2016.

Devic was arrested on Sept. 9, 2016 after Creep Catcher Surrey, a citizen group that aims to weed out “potential predators” and “blast” them in social media, did a sting outside Surrey’s City Centre Mall.

Devic was suspended from duty and was originally charged with child luring and breach of trust by a public officer. The Crown dropped the breach of trust charge in October, 2016, but that charge was approved once more on Aug. 22, 2018.

During the 2016 sting, a woman working with Creep Catcher Surrey posed as a 15-year-old girl and allegedly communicated with the officer online after posting an ad on Craigslist. A meeting was set up outside the Boston Pizza and Creep Catcher Surrey president Ryan LaForge and his crew live-streamed the sting.

Outside the courtroom on Thursday morning, defence lawyer Rishi Gill said Devic would not admit to any sexual offences and has always been prepared to fight the child luring charge “tooth and nail.

“Mr. Devic was never prepared to admit that there was any type of improper sexual intent on his part, and it will come out in the sentencing that you’ve got what are, quite frankly, bad actors in the Creep Catchers, moving forward, who really have destroyed someone’s career,” Gill said.

Elaborating on Creep Catchers, which he called a “cyber vigilante organization,” Gill said he thinks it’s “it’s highly inappropriate for citizens, especially these types of citizens who themselves have been charged and plead guilty to criminal offences, for them to go out there and act, really, as vigilantes, when they’re not trained police officers, when they’re not individuals who have been able to deal with the norms of society, for them to become somehow the judge, jury and executioner of matters, that’s completely inappropriate.”

Gill said this is “not, really, how we as Canadians should be dealing with the justice system.”

The individual exchanging emails with Devic represented themselves to be an adult, according to Gill.

“The pictures they gave were not some young girl in pig tails, they were a relatively mature woman. We think the pictures look to be in the mid-20s, to mid-30s. On that basis, Mr. Devic, because of some issues that were in his marriage at the time pursued an inappropriate relationship,” said Gill. “He’s not going to be someone’s who’s required to go on the sex offenders register. He’s not somebody who will be considered a sex offender, he’s somebody who while he was engaged in his duties as a police officer, acted inappropriately. It’s a shame that it’s come to this and he accepts responsibility.”

“Not a hint of any guilty plea to a sexual offence, that’s not happening,” he added. “The Crown has decided, properly, not to pursue the sexual luring charges. I think that tells you a lot.”

While Gill wasn’t sure if Devic was still employed by the RCMP, after being placed on suspension, he said he never expects to work as a police officer again.

“Mr. Devic’s days as a police officer are most likely over,” he said. “He accepts that his career in law enforcement is over.”

In court on Thursday morning, Gill said he plans to submit a psychological report, adding that Devic has received “intensive psychotherapy” since the incident, along with his wife.

Devic’s sentencing date it set for Sept. 11 but Gill said he would be “very surprised if a judge in a case like this would give a decision off the bench. I would anticipate he would listen to arguments and most likely reserve. I don’t know how long it will take.”

Gill added that sentencing for this charge can vary from a discharge, up to jail time.

“I think our understanding is Crown is not seeking a formal jail sentence,” said Gill. “They may be seeking a conditional sentence order, we may be seeking something lower. We’ll have to just deal with that at sentencing.”

The Now-Leader has asked Surrey Creep Catchers president Ryan LaForge for comment.



