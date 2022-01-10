B.C. counts almost 7,000 cases over weekend, hospitalization jumps

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions from reporters in Vancouver about the return to classroom instruction in schools, Jan. 7, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams reported 6,966 new confirmed cases from Jan. 8 to 10, with hospitalization of people with active infections up from 349 on Friday to 431 on Monday.

There are 94 people in intensive care with an active COVID-19 infection as of Monday, up only one from Friday’s total. There have been seven more deaths recorded over three days, for a total of 2,439 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There were 2,573 confirmed new cases recorded Saturday, 2,287 new cases Sunday and 2,106 on Monday, although with the advent of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, unconfirmed daily infections may be much higher. There are 34,551 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 243,953 people who tested positive have recovered as of Jan. 10.

There have been seven new health-care facility outbreaks, at Morgan Place, Maple Ridge Seniors Village, Dania Home, Amica White Rock (Fraser Health), German Canadian Benevolent Society Home, Crofton Manor (Vancouver Coastal Health) and Sun Pointe Village (Interior Health). The outbreaks at Guildford Seniors Village (Fraser Health) and Victoria General Hospital (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 43 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

From Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.8 per cent of cases. From Dec. 24 to Jan. 6, they accounted for 38.8 per cent of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Jan 8-10:

• 2,672 new cases in Fraser Health, 15,491 active

• 1,067 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 9,996 active

• 1,393 new cases in Interior Health, 4,102 active

• 584 new cases in Northern Health, 1,139 active

• 1,249 new cases in Island Health, 3,821 active

