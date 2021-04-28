B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. had its largest number of COVID-19 patients in hospital Wednesday, 515 people in acute care facilities, 171 of them in intensive care units.

The province reported another 841 new cases in the 24 hours to April 28, and five additional deaths for a total of 1,576 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. The rise in hospitalizations, up from 500 Tuesday, reflects the peak in daily infections that B.C. is coming off in the past week, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

The province has announced more pop-up clinics administering AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 30 and above, who must register first at the provinces Get Vaccinated website. People can also confirm if they live in a high-transmission region by entering their postal code at the new high-transmission neighbourhood website here that identifies all the new clinics.

Targeted neighbourhoods include the Surrey areas of East Newton, West Newton, North Surrey, Whalley, Fleetwood and Panorama, as well as North Delta, South Langley Township, West Abbotsford and Port Coquitlam.

Also getting neighbourhood AstraZeneca clinics are Squamish and neighbouring communities of Brittania Beach and D’arcy, Pinecrest Estates in Whistler, Kensington in Vancouver and Dawson Creek in northeast B.C.

RELATED: Brighter days in May as B.C.’s vaccine supply hits bottom

RELATED: Hundreds line up at pop-up vaccine clinics in Surrey

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus