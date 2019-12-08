B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

The province is forming a safety organization to help reduce injuries and violence against health care employees in the workplace, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Sunday.

Speaking at St. Paul’s Hospital, Dix said the province would be committing $8.5 million over three years to fund the new group.

The health minister said the organization would bring together unions, the Doctors of BC, the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC) and the health ministry.

The move comes as workplace injuries are increasing in B.C. WorkSafeBC said injury claims rose by $11 million from 2017 to $107 million in 2018.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Korea conducts ‘important test’ at once-dismantled site

Just Posted

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Coastal GasLink receives first delivery of pipe sections

Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020

Christmas lights burned out? Recycle them

This time of year, residents in Burns Lake are unboxing their Christmas… Continue reading

It’s ski time in Burns Lake

Volunteers have been working non-stop on the G2 and has set tracks… Continue reading

Petition calls for appeal of Luke Strimbold’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says the former Burns Lake mayor’s case is under review

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

UFV & other B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were women

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

Most Read