This woman, picture here in RCMP-provided surveillance video footage, allegedly robbed a Dairy Queen in Invermere on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (RCMP)

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Mounties in the Columbia Valley are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a Dairy Queen with a hammer in hand.

RCMP said they received a call just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday of a woman who entered an Invermere Dairy Queen holding a hammer and demanding money.

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash, and then got into a car and drove away. No one was injured, Mounties said.

Based on surveillance video, police believe she is a Caucasian female, approximately 50-55 years of age, with medium-to-heavy build and long blonde hair. She was wearing dark clothing, dark running shoes and was carrying a hammer while wrapped in a large yellow blanket.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to call RCMP at 250-342-9292, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robbery

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP
Next story
All VIA Rail trains, eastern CN rail network shut down due to pipeline blockades

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink goes back to work at Houston site

RCMP dismantle compound at Houston Community Hall and withdraw extra officers

Gitxsan man posts 2019 resignation from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Two Wet’suwet’en houses head to court to challenge Canada’s environmental assessment system

Hereditary chiefs want Parliament to give itself the power to shut down oil and gas projects

RCMP finishes operations in support of injunction on forest service road

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

All VIA Rail trains, eastern CN rail network shut down due to pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Most Read