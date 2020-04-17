An SUV was impounded for seven days after the driver was caught speeding by Ridge Meadows RCMP this week. (Special to The News)

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

Being late for a tee time was the excuse given to Ridge Meadows RCMP yesterday morning, when the driver was nabbed for excessive speeding.

Local Mounties clocked the motorist driving 72-kilometres over the speed limit in Pitt Meadows about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 16.

The Lexus SUV, which was impounded for seven days and towed away from the scene, was recorded being driven 132 km/hour in a 60 km/h zone, near the intersection of Rannie and Ladner Roads.

On social media, the local police said “Lucky that you didn’t kill someone or yourself with your excessive speed. Please slow down! We are out there and we will catch you!”

Earlier this month, Ridge Meadows RCMP nabbed two other drivers for excessive speed.

On April 2, the RCMP road safety target team was patrolling on Golden Ears Way when a southbound, Kia Rio was clocked travelling at 119 km/h in a posted 70 km/hr zone. A few hours later on the same day, the team caught the driver of a Dodge Durango rental vehicle travelling east at a rate of 129 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in the 25500-block of Lougheed Highway.

The first driver was given a four-month driving prohibition, his vehicle was impounded, and the driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The second motorist, a new driver, received a violation notice of excessive speed and that vehicle was also impounded.

At that time, Ridge Meadows Insp. Aaron Paradis acknowledged there is less traffic on the local roads – with people respecting the ‘stay at home’ practice. But that doesn’t mean safety measures on the road are any less important, he said.

“Let’s not all work so hard to get through this crisis only to potentially have a tragic outcome due to speeding. Stay safe… wash your hands, practise social distancing and please don’t speed,” Paradis said.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

RCMPspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

Just Posted

Mid-May at earliest before gas pipeline work resumes

Coastal GasLink also concentrating on COVID-19 precautions

Incident at Decker Lake

UPDATE: Further to the incident that occured on Moe Road in Decker… Continue reading

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Easter Bunny visits Burns Lake

With it being Easter last week, a pines employee dress the part… Continue reading

Burns Lake P&B Feeds owner supports Priestly Meats

In good news this week, a Burns Lake business will now be… Continue reading

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

CFA today urged government to establish emergency fund to help farmers overcome mounting costs

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Most Read