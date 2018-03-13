(File)

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Anyone who has chronic hepatitis C in B.C. will now be able to get treatment covered by PharmaCare.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says a new drug for the treatment of the disease has also been added to the PharmaCare formulary.

Dix says people will be able to get treatment, regardless of the severity of their disease, under the expansion of treatment options covered by PharmaCare.

The government says the new drug, commonly known as Vosevi, was developed for adult patients whose disease has been difficult to treat and was not successfully treated with other medications.

Dix says adding Vosevi to formulary means patients will have multiple treatment options available.

The government estimates that 73,000 people in the province live with the virus, with the cost of treatment ranging from $45,000 to more than $100,000 per patient.

It says chronic hepatitis C can be a life-threatening communicable disease, with serious complications, such as liver failure and liver cancer, if it isn’t treated.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Break in weather allows rescuers to resume Alaska search for B.C. climber

Just Posted

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce names new executive, board

Business organization held its annual general meeting March 7

Drug bust in Fort St. John

On Feb. 24, 2018 the Fort St. John RCMP Drug Section and… Continue reading

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

Most Read