BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver will be out of service during Thanksgiving weekend due to repairs. (Photo by Theresa Bodger) BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver will be out of service during Thanksgiving weekend due to repairs (Photo by Theresa Bodger)

BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver will be out of service during Thanksgiving weekend due to repairs. (Photo by Theresa Bodger) BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver will be out of service during Thanksgiving weekend due to repairs (Photo by Theresa Bodger)

B.C. Ferries cancels sailings heading into busy Thanksgiving weekend

Travellers to consider walking on Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route

BC Ferries will be cancelling several sailings after the Thanksgiving long weekend due to ship repairs.

Following the busy Thanksgiving long weekend, the Spirit of Vancouver Island will be temporarily removed from service from the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

The vessel will be drydocked from Oct. 10 to 18 for necessary ballast tank repairs. From Oct. 11 to 18, two vessels will provide service on the route. Additional sailings are not possible as a relief vessel is not available. Customers are strongly advised to make reservations during this time. Overloads are expected throughout the week, particularly on Oct. 13 and 15.

Brian Anderson, community engagement vice-president of BC Ferries, encouraged passengers who have the option of not travelling with a vehicle to instead walk on to a ferry.

“If you can’t book ahead, it’s best to avoid the busiest peak periods during the day,” said Anderson.

The Coastal Renaissance on the Nanaimo-Tsawwassen route also remains out of service.

BC Ferries is preparing to welcome approximately 380,000 passengers and 175,000 vehicles over the Thanksgiving long weekend and will provide over 3,000 sailings between Oct. 5 and 10.

Foot passenger traffic is anticipated to be especially high due to post-secondary students travelling home for the holiday weekend.

Foot passenger wait times may occur at peak times and customers travelling on the major routes are strongly urged to make a reservation to secure a spot on their desired sailing. Customers travelling without a confirmed booking are strongly encouraged to be dropped.

READ MORE: Broken-down Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry won’t be back in service until December

BCFerries

Previous story
B.C. wildfires in 2023 scorch 3 million hectares
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. residential school survivor aims to break the cycle

Just Posted

(File photo)
Major set back predicted for cattle industry in northwest B.C as hay shortage forces farmers to sell cattle

With the sun casting its glow on Hwy 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace, lingering snowbanks stand as rare sentinels to a season past. This picturesque, albeit not unusual scene, is not expected to be commonplace this winter. As El Niño sets in, Environment Canada meteorologists anticipate milder temperatures, turning the iconic, snow-clad landscapes of northwestern B.C. into anomalies rather than the norm. The imminent warmer winter heralds a drastic shift from the La Niña conditions experienced over the past three years, introducing a season of unexpected warmth and uncertainty in precipitation. (Black Press Media file photo)
El Niño forecasted to bring warm winter to northwestern B.C., Environment Canada says

The Nisg̱a’a Nation’s flag is laid across the exterior of the custom-built crate that houses the House of Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole onto a plane in the United Kingdom on Sept. 14. (Master Corporal Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces, via House of Ni’isjoohl/Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government)
Nisga’a pole return marks global landmark in reconciliation reckoning

Northstars players celebrate a goal against the Island Hockey Club Sunday with their goalie, Rylan Harder. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
JPHL Northstars see success at hometown showcase in Williams Lake