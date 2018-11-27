Ash covers the ground in an area burned by the Shovel Lake wildfire, near Fort Fraser, B.C., on Thursday, August 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Many B.C. First Nations that stayed behind to stop wildfires from destroying their communities in 2017 and 2018 are still waiting to be reimbursed by the provincial and federal governments for hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses.

Indigenous groups say they can’t afford to pay for training and equipment for firefighters before a crisis strikes, so they have to take on enormous debts to protect their homes as flames approach.

The Nadleh Whut’en in central B.C. are set to meet with provincial government officials Wednesday to deliver a report about their struggle to stop the massive Shovel Lake wildfire this summer.

Chief Larry Nooski says they spent $400,000 on firefighting equipment, salaries for fire crews, an emergency operations centre and security, but they have not been repaid by the various agencies responsible.

READ MORE: RCMP work to ‘neutralize’ explosives on property near Shovel Lake wildfire

The Bonaparte Indian Band spent $600,000 to fight the Elephant Hill wildfire on their territory in 2017 and have not been reimbursed about $150,000, in part because their firefighters weren’t properly certified.

Chief Ryan Day says ideally, his First Nation would have a fully certified fire crew, but it lacks the resources and carrying debt has a significant impact on essential services for his people.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dziekanski’s set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears
Next story
ICBC cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

Just Posted

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Grassy Plains Store owners plan to rebuild after fire

Plans are underway to rebuild the Grassy Plains Store, which burned down… Continue reading

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

RDBN wants flexibility with additional dwellings on farmland

There is a new bill meant to avoid building extra homes on farmland.

206 homes for Indigenous people in the North Coast and Skeena region

B.C. government plans to build more than 280 homes across nine communities in the north

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

ICBC cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

Twelve people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

Dziekanski’s set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Kimberlee and Clark Moran of Abbotsford face further delays in visa process

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Most Read