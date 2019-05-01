The plaintiffs allege they pitched an idea for a television program called “Food Factories” to Food Network Canada Inc., but their concept was rejected. (Food Factory/Twitter)

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

A lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against Food Network Canada for allegedly copying a concept for a television show is onto the next round.

According to court documents, Andrew John Henni, Jennifer Pearl Butcher, Raphael Cohen, Stephen Anthony Carney and John Pearl Enterprises Ltd. are seeking an injunction, accounting of profits and damages for breach of copyright.

READ MORE: ‘Ghost restaurants’ cooked up by Joseph Richard Group to meet demand of delivered food

They allege they pitched an idea for a TV program called Food Factories to Food Network Canada several years ago, but their concept was rejected. They later learned the network had created a show called Food Factory, which they claim was identical to their idea.

Food Factory first aired in August 2012, and the plaintiffs took legal action the following year. The trial has moved slowly mainly because of changes made to the claim, time needed to review documents and not enough days being set aside for the hearing.

Food Network Canada has called the claims “vexatious” and inconsistent with the evidence.

On Monday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge approved the plaintiffs’ application to make several updates, including adding the network’s affiliate, Cineflix, which produces the program, as a defendant, and claiming unjust enrichment.

The defendants have seven days to respond to the updated claim.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP
Next story
No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Just Posted

Wind uproots trees

Burns Lake resident Charlene Crider submitted photos of large trees lying on… Continue reading

Spring reveals Nadina Fire remains

As the snow disappears the aftermath of the Nadina Fire becomes clearer.… Continue reading

Gary Alec released on bail

Assault suspect faces 28 charges for eluding police

Salmon conservation talk devolves into blame game

There was lots of debate but little consensus at a fish conservation talk in Smithers on April 24

Village to donate $2,500 for dog park signage

The Burns Lake village council has agreed to donate $2,500 towards signage… Continue reading

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Most Read