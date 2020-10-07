B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

B.C. public health officials reported 115 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 7, consistent with recent daily totals that have been traced mostly to community exposures.

There are no new coronavirus-related deaths or health care facility outbreaks, with three active in acute-care and 15 in long-term or assisted living facilities. There are 1,387 active cases province-wide, and 3,042 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 8,296 people who recovered after positive tests.

Most of the new tests are reported in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, with a single new case each for Island Health, Northern Health and Interior Health.

“As we come up to Thanksgiving this weekend, it’s important to remember that while many things have changed and we have faced many challenges, we still have much to be thankful for,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement. “Let’s show our gratitude by doing a small kindness for a friend, neighbour or family member. Reaching out virtually by phone, helping with a small task or sending a care package tells people in your life and community that you care.”

