A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

B.C. hiker transported to hospital after falling 100 feet off a cliff

Coquitlam Search and Rescue responded to the call for help around 8 p.m. Monday (Aug. 22)

Coquitlam Search and Rescue received a call last night (Aug. 22) to save a hiker who had fallen 100 feet off a cliff near Barton Point in Indian Arm Provincial Park.

In a social media post, Coquitlam Search and Rescue said the hiker’s partner confirmed the fallen hiker was in and out of consciousness after the fall.

Crews responded both on foot and using all-terrain vehicles. But due to the nature of the injuries, a Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation.

The hiker was air lifted to the Vancouver Airport and transferred to BC Emergency Health Services shortly after midnight.

BCEHS declined to comment on the status of the hiker’s injuries.

READ MORE: Military dealing with gap in search-and-rescue services due to new procurement delay

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Single mothers group challenges B.C. government stance on legal aid system
Next story
Funding boost for Victoria organization will bolster mental health supports for B.C. women

Just Posted

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, announced more than $2.9 million in funding for community infrastructure and tourism projects in B.C.’s northwest on Aug. 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northwest B.C.’s public spaces get a $2.9-million spruce up

Diver was charged $12,000 for getting too close to a pod of killer whales near Prince Rupert on July 22, 2022. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Scuba diver fined $12K for getting too close to killer whales near Prince Rupert Harbour

Evacuation Alert Issued for Morice River Wildfire. (Submitted photo)
BREAKING: Evacuation Alert issued for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to Morice River wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews continue to respond to several wildfires in the province. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)
BC Wildfire teams responded to over a dozen weekend wildfires in the northwest