A photo of the $200 cannabis prize basket that eight-year-old Michael Redl won on March 1, 2020 while participating in a Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association youth hockey tournament and fundraising raffle. (Keith Redl photo)

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

A B.C. minor hockey association is apologizing for including two cannabis prize baskets in a club tournament raffle over the weekend, at least one of which was claimed on behalf of an eight-year-old boy.

The Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a statement posted to their Facebook page on March 3, following a complaint lodged by the boy’s grandfather, Grande Prairie resident Keith Redl.

“It was not our intention to upset any of the attendees at the event and we apologize for anyone who was offended by the prize,” the statement says.

According to Redl, his grandson Michael was between games at the Dawson Creek tournament when his father, Brad, gave him “$10 or $20 worth of tickets” to enter into the fundraising raffle at the event. Before the end of the last game, Brad got a phone call that Michael had won a prize and went to claim the winnings — a basket of chocolate edibles and other cannabis products valued at $200.

ALSO READ: Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit — doctors

“I just found it bizarre,” Redl said, adding that the chocolate edibles confused his grandson. “Typically prizes are kid- or family-oriented … and here we are at an eight-year-old kids hockey tournament giving away drugs.

“Whoever solicited this gift or got this gift … just really dumbfounds me.”

While the statement from the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association does not name the person or organization that provided the baskets, it does provide some justification for the decision to include them in the raffle.

“The products did not appear on the donation table, only a photo and list of the items contained in the basket,” the statement says. “The raffle winners were told the basket contained cannabis products and [were] given the option of not accepting the prize. The winners chose to take the prizes, their identification was checked to ensure they were of legal age, and the donor took them outside the event to deliver the basket.”

The statement also says that the association has reviewed the policies of BC Hockey and the B.C. Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch, “and found no mention of cannabis being a restricted item as a raffle prize.”

ALSO READ: Pets exposed to cannabis on the rise — Canadian vets’ group

In turn, Redl said steps should be taken to prevent this from happening in the future. He said he has contacted his Member of Parliament, Chris Warkentin, and is awaiting a reply.

“There needs to be changes in our legislation since we’ve legalized [cannabis] to protect our kids,” Redl said.

Black Press Media has reached out to Warkentin for comment.

In the meantime, Redl said the Grande Prairie Minor Hockey Association has reached out to his family and offered to put a replacement prize basket together for Michael.

The family was not told what the basket will include, he said, “but [he’s] sure it won’t have pot in it.”

ALSO READ: Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Just Posted

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Pink shirt day

Bullying is a major problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online. Pink… Continue reading

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Coastal GasLink to resume work as tentative deal reached between B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Talks with hereditary chiefs run into the night

Ministers expected to make statement Saturday morning

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Most Read