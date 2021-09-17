B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions from municipal politicians at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver, Sept. 17, 2021. (UBCM video)

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions from municipal politicians at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver, Sept. 17, 2021. (UBCM video)

B.C. housing supply depends on local, federal help, Horgan says

Ministers questioned on affordability crisis at UBCM

The B.C. government is doing what it can to increase housing supply, but it needs federal and local government to provide more, Premier John Horgan told local politicians at their annual convention Friday.

Whatever the outcome of Monday’s federal election, the incoming government needs to provide more help to provinces, starting with health care funding that now consumes nearly half of B.C.’s budget and continues to rise with an aging population, Horgan told delegates to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention. Health care used to be “a 50-50 proposition” but now provinces fund about 80 per cent of the costs, Horgan said Sept. 17.

In an earlier session with cabinet ministers, Attorney General and housing minister David Eby assured mayors and councillors that more social housing funds will be coming, but the last round of applications from local governments added up to seven times the money available.

Eby said the long-standing problem of inadequate housing supply needs “billions of dollars in private investment” that requires local approval for the land use. He referred to a recent report by an expert panel that called for changes to a public hearing system that amplifies opposition to new housing construction.

While some urban municipalities are deluged with new development applications, there are places like Prince Rupert that desperately need housing and can’t find developers to build it, Eby said.

RELATED: B.C. municipalities look beyond talking about reconciliation

RELATED: Municipal leaders call for more local say on future of logging

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsUBCM

Previous story
B.C. man, 72, dies in home while family waits on hold with 911 dispatch
Next story
Trudeau links global campaign on arbitrary detention declaration to China

Just Posted

A photo of Linda LeFranc who was brutally murdered in Terrace, in Dec.1998. Her murderer Christopher Alexander was given a life sentence, was released on day parole near Prince George on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy Anita Johnston)
Man convicted for 1998 murder in Terrace released on day parole near Prince George

A computer graphic shows the PE LNG to be located in Port Edward which has received its facilities permit on Sept. 13, from the BC Oil and Gas Commission allowing the start of site investigation work for the small scale plant. (Image supplied)
New LNG plant for Port Edward receives permit for the go-ahead

Lakwinder Jhaj, Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Skeena BulkleyMP in the upcoming federal election was in Prince Rupert on Sept. 15 to visit the city for the first time as a campaign stopover. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Skeena Bulkley Liberal MP candidate throws down the gauntlet to NDP incumbent

CN Rail pleaded guilty to a $100,000 sentence in the Prince Rupert Court on May 27 for violations under the Integrated Pest Management Act. (Photo: Conservation Officer Service Facebook) CN rail started operating again through Clinton and Lone Butte. (CN image)
CN Rail fined $2.5 million in Prince Rupert Court