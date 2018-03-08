Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall. (Hansard TV)

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

B.C. Energy Minister Michelle Mungall was moved to tears as she rose to support an all-party motion to allow children in the B.C. legislature.

“I look forward to bringing the little one into this house,” said Mungall, who is expecting her first child later this year.

MLAs of all parties voted unanimously Thursday to change the standing rules of the legislature, which currently include children among “strangers” who are not allowed to enter the chamber when it is in session.

Mungall and other MLAs paid tribute to Richmond South Centre MLA Linda Reid, who as Speaker for the previous four years introduced several women-friendly changes to the hidebound traditions of the legislature. Mungall said she is grateful to Reid for making maternity benefits and baby change rooms available.

Reid herself credited the pioneering efforts of former MLAs Christy Clark, Jenny Kwan and Judi Tyabji, all of whom became mothers when serving as MLAs. Reid also dealt with the competing demands of new motherhood and the demands of provincial office.

Langley MLA Mary Polak noted that the new rule will apply to fathers as well.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau said the change is welcome, and an important step to convincing younger people that they have an opportunity to serve in the legislature.

Speaker Darryl Plecas said the logistics of the change still need to be worked out through the legislature management committee.

Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case
VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he's 'shocked and devastated' by media attention in India scandal

Drug bust in Fort St. John

On Feb. 24, 2018 the Fort St. John RCMP Drug Section and… Continue reading

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

Sawmill explosion fine appealed once again

Two were killed in Jan. 2012 tragedy

Burns Lake therapist keeps women’s hockey team at the ready at Winter Olympics

Team focused on gold medal repeat

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case

But charges against two teenagers involved are proceeding.

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

