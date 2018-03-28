(Canadian Press)

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

A Liberal member of British Columbia’s legislature was injured in an accident earlier this week and was transported by air ambulance to hospital in Vancouver where he is recovering.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said in a statement Wednesday that Dan Davies was injured on Tuesday.

WorkSafeBC spokeswoman Trish Knight Chernecki said a workplace accident involving a man who was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business is under investigation.

She said the injured person, who she did not identify, was working at the time of the accident.

Davies, a former Fort St. John councillor, has more than 22 years’ experience driving cement trucks.

He continued working as a truck driver, but on a reduced basis following his election to the legislature last spring as the member for Peace River North.

Wilkinson visited Davies in hospital in Vancouver.

“Dan is now alert and in recovery,” Wilkinson said in the statement. “Dan and his family appreciate the hard work of first responders and medical staff who have provided him with excellent care.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Northern B.C. rail service is unreliable and inadequate, trade minister says
Next story
B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

Rabbit haemorrhagic disease confirmed in the Comox Valley

The virus has also been confirmed in Nanaimo and Delta

Most Read