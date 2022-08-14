Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

B.C. light show ignited 140 new wildfires

Lightning touched ground over 17,000 times

It was a stormy weekend across B.C.

BC Wildfire Service posted to Facebook to say the province was struck by lightning 17,830 times between Aug. 10 and 13.

August is said to be the most active lightning month in B.C. next to July.

According to BC Wildfire, the more than 17,000 lightning strikes ignited 140 fires.

Crews were prepared for the weather and the service says more than half of those new wildfires are now classified as out, being held, or under control.

