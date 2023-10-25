B.C. man arrested for driving through taped-off fatal crash scene

Coquitlam RCMP reminding people to slow down and move over when they see emergency lights

The driver of a red Dodge Dart was arrested by Coquitlam RCMP after driving through a fatal crash scene. (Photo courtesy of Coquitlam RCMP)

Coquitlam RCMP arrested a man last week after he drove past police tape and through the aftermath of a fatal car crash.

The detachment says they were investigating the scene of a collision at the intersection of Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, when the driver of a red Dodge Dart attempted to blow through the area.

He navigated around city road closure barricades and crime scene tape, narrowly missing hitting emergency responders, according to RCMP. Police officers were able to pull him over before he compromised any of the scene’s evidence. They arrested the driver and impounded his vehicle.

“We want to remind the public to slow down and move over for emergency services as well as obey road closure signs. This provides all roadside workers and emergency personnel greater protection from accident and injury,” Corp. Alexa Hodgins said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision or the man driving through the scene is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

