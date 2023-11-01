Saskatoon’s Provincial Courthouse. (Google Streetview)

B.C. man arrested for Saskatoon murder 17 years ago

Albert P. Workman has been charged with second-degree murder for the 2006 incident

A Penticton man is one of two arrested in connection to a Saskatoon murder from 17 years ago.

On Oct. 31, the Saskatoon Police Service announced the arrest of a 48-year-old from Penticton and a 45-year-old from Saskatoon in relation to the homicide of Darren Greschuk.

The man from Penticton was arrested in collaboration with local RCMP before being taken to Saskatoon, where he had his first court appearance on Oct. 31.

Albert P. Workman has been charged with second-degree murder, while the man from Saskatoon, Bradley Carl Mann, was charged with manslaughter.

On July 8, 2006, Greschuk called 911 at around 4 a.m. after being shot while in his own home. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries on July 23.

Greschuk told the police that he and his wife had been sleeping in their home when a man with a gun entered and demanded money. His wife managed to escape and hide until police arrived.

At the time, the suspect was believed to have escaped on foot or by bicycle.

