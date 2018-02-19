B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

  • Feb. 19, 2018 9:38 a.m.
  • News

A man on Vancouver Island has been sentenced to four months in jail for beating his 16-week-old puppy to death.

Robert Carolan, from Duncan, is also banned from owning animals for a decade after it was found his puppy Dux had suffered severed blunt force trauma.

Carolan had told police in that Dux had accidentally drowned after he left him in a bathtub and went for a cigarette.

But authorities grew suspicious after he could not explain why the puppy was bleeding and had other injuries.

A necropsy found that Dux, a mixed-breed puppy, had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and right rib and there were signs of pneumothorax, a trauma-induced condition that stops an animal’s lungs from fully inflating.

“I think jail time is absolutely warranted in a case this heinous,” said B.C. SPCA’s Marcie Moriarty.

“It is heart-breaking to think of how much this poor puppy suffered and the terror he would have experienced before succumbing to his injuries.”

The puppy was also found to have had fractures on three of its ribs.

Carolan has also been issued a victim surcharge fine of $100 and a three-year probation to follow his four-month jail sentence.

Previous story
Federal government to fight solitary confinement ruling from B.C. court
Next story
NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Just Posted

Petition asks Skin Tyee First Nation’s chief to resign

Over a third of members have signed the petition

A bleak picture of the forest industry in northern B.C.

John Rustad spoke in Burns Lake about current challenges

Burns Lake Public Library seeks more funding

Council supports resolution asking the province for more funding

No solutions for Burns Lake yet after UBCM discussions

Topics include connectivity, medevac and mental health

Blackwater Project “stalled,” says Rustad

The project’s original construction start date was 2015

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read