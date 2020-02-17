Wikipedia image of the Diamond Princess, where Fort Langley resident Spencer Fehrenbacher was confined to a cabin after a Covid-19 outbreak.

B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Because Spencer Fehrenbacher has American citzensip, he was evacuated by the U.S.

Spencer Fehrenbacher is coming home, and his family in Fort Langley is celebrating.

Fehrenbacher, 29, was confined to his cabin aboard a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan because of an outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

More than 300 people aboard the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the virus, including several Canadians.

Fehrenbacher tested negative.

On Sunday night (Feb. 16), his father, Scott Fehrenbacher, confirmed his son was flying back from Japan and the family was in the middle of an “epic” celebration.

Spencer, who has American citizenship, was flown out by a U.S. military plane and was expected to spend another two weeks under quarantine at a U.S. military base.

On Facebook, the elder Fehrenbacher said his son and several other passengers were put on a “caravan of nine buses, with all window shades shut, and escorted to the airport by the military.”

They were not told where they were going in the U.S.

After the virus was detected, 3,700 passengers and crew were quarantined by Japanese authorities.

Diamond Princess is a British cruise ship owned and operated by Princess Cruises that primarily cruises in Asia and Australia.

CoronavirusFort Langley

