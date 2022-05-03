Gene Lahrkamp of Trail, a fugitive who was wanted for the killing of Abbotsford gangster Jimi Sandhu in Thailand, was killed in a plane crash April 30 in Ontario.

Gene Lahrkamp of Trail, a fugitive who was wanted for the killing of Abbotsford gangster Jimi Sandhu in Thailand, was killed in a plane crash April 30 in Ontario.

B.C. man wanted for killing of gangster in Thailand dies in Ontario plane crash

Gene Lahrkamp – one of Canada’s most-wanted fugitives – is 1 of 4 who died April 30

A man who was No. 2 on the list of Canada’s 25 most-wanted fugitives in relation to the killing of an Abbotsford gangster in Thailand has died in a plane crash in Ontario, police have confirmed.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said in a statement on Tuesday (May 3) that Gene Karl Lahrkamp of Trail, B.C. was one of four people who died when a small plane crashed Saturday (April 30) near Sioux Lookout in northwestern Ontario.

Lahrkamp, 36, was wanted in relation to the shooting death of Jimi Sandhu, 32, at a beachside resort in Rawai, Phuket on Feb. 5.

RELATED: Suspect in killing of Abbotsford gangster is 1 of 2 B.C. men on Canada’s Most Wanted list

RELATED: Two men wanted in killing of former Abbotsford gangster in Thailand

His co-accused, Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre, was arrested Feb. 20 in Edmonton and remains in custody, awaiting possible extradition.

Both Lahrkamp and Dupre are former members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Crime Stoppers’ Be on the Lookout program announced April 26 that a $100,000 reward was being offered for information leading to Lahrkamp’s arrest.

Media reports from Ontario indicate that the wreckage of the Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane was found by authorities on Saturday after the aircraft was overdue to land.

The plane was travelling between the towns of Dryden and Marathon, according to the reports.

The crash site is about 450 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now investigating, and no further details have been released.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeFatal Plane CrashHomicide

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
$177M in unclaimed funds waiting to be reunited with B.C. owners
Next story
VIDEO: 160 units evacuated in large apartment fire in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

Work continues along Coastal GasLink's natural gas pipeline stretching from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas plant being built at Kitimat. (File photo)
Coastal GasLink replaces a pipeline contractor

The Honeysuckle Garden Centre is opening this Saturday and they are ready for another great busy season. The green houses are full and everyone is invited to come out Saturday, April 30. The garden changed hands last year with new owners Jeanette Cayanga and Derek Hill, a couple from Thunder Bay, Ontario who moved to Burns Lake in 2020 and ended up buying the property and the business from former owner Leanne Miranda and Beverly Olinyk. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News).
Spring is here in Burns Lake let’s get planting

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Wildfire service rescinds open fire ban