Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, has been charged with manufacturing firearms in his home, using a 3D printer. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, has been charged with manufacturing firearms in his home, using a 3D printer. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

B.C. man wanted on charges of 3D printing firearms

Police allege Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, was building guns in his Kamloops home

A 31-year-old B.C. man has been charged with manufacturing guns out of his Kamloops home.

B.C.’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), says charges were approved against Adrian Picketts-Yoxall on Tuesday (Oct. 10), but that he remains at large.

Police say they discovered a stash of homemade weapons inside Picketts-Yoxall’s Heffley Creek home while fulfilling a search warrant in January 2022. They also discovered a 3D printer they say Picketts-Yoxall used to build the guns, as well as ammunition, magazines and body armour.

The 31-year-old is charged with two counts of manufacturing firearms, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a previous order against him, and the unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm.

CFSEU is asking anyone who knows Picketts-Yoxall’s whereabouts to contact police.

READ ALSO: B.C. RCMP officer cleared in shooting death of man pointing pellet pistol

Breaking NewsCrimeguns

 

B.C.’s anti-gang police agency, CFSEU-BC, is searching for 31-year-old Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, who has been charged with numerous offences related to the manufacturing of firearms. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

B.C.’s anti-gang police agency, CFSEU-BC, is searching for 31-year-old Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, who has been charged with numerous offences related to the manufacturing of firearms. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer cleared in shooting death of man pointing pellet pistol
Next story
Vaccines arrive as B.C. launches COVID, flu immunization campaign

Just Posted

(Left-Right) Randi Mondor, Health Services Manager, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Toni Carlton, Provincial Director for Community, Culture and Connection, Foundry, Heather Nooski, Councillor, Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Wesley Sam, Chief, Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation, Corrina Leween, Board President, CSFS and Chief, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Henry Wiebe, Mayor, Village of Burns Lake and Jaden West, youth representative at the Foundry in Burns Lake on Oct. 6. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Foundry Burns Lake commemoration

Nate Giede Constituency Assistant to Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad placed a pop-up office inside Lakeview Mall at Burns Lake on Oct. 5. MLA Rustad is currently fighting the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in Victoria. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Pop-up constituency office

Museum society planning spooky Halloween event at the Lakes District Museum in Buns Lake on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Michael Riis-Christianson Illustration/Lakes District News)
Museum society planning spooky Halloween event

Coastal GasLink will soon start the Segundo Lake Compressor Station’s Phase 2. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Segundo Lake Compressor Station will increase natural gas capacity