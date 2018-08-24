New photos of Kim Rogelstad released in hopes of finding her. Last seen May 27, 2007. (RCMP handout)

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

When Ann Winston blows out her birthday candles this month, she’ll likely have one wish in mind: for her daughter to return home safe and sound.

Soon to be turning 80-years-old, the Coquitlam mother is asking the public for any information they may have on the whereabouts of her missing daughter, Kim Rogelstad.

Rogelstad, who also went by her maiden name of Winston, was 43-years-old when she was last heard from by her family.

“She was our baby,” Winston said in a news release Friday. “I had two operations and she took care of me. She fixed me up with pots of tea and milk in a mug- and she was a fabulous cook. I know it’s been a long time, but I’d love to know what happened to her.”

In hopes of striking someone’s memory, Winston has released two never-before-seen photos of her daughter.

Rogelstad was known to hang out at coffee shops and fast-food restaurants in the area of Pinetree Way and Lougheed Highway. She is described as Caucasian, five feet and eight inches tall, roughly 145 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ann Winston with photos of her daughter. (RCMP handout)

Previous story
Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar
Next story
Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

Just Posted

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Help from Alberta

(L-R) Wayne, Allan, Merle and Brian arrived in Burns Lake yesterday afternoon,… Continue reading

900 trips booked since BC Bus North launch

B.C. government solution to Greyhound’s departure sees growth in ridership

Shovel Lake order partially rescind

A portion of the Evacuation Order because of the Shovel Lake fire,… Continue reading

2018 Lakes District Fall Fair cancelled due to wildfires

Annual Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby also cancelled

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

Drinking water concerns at northern B.C hospital

Northern Health say the results of the Prince Rupert Hospital water study not due until fall

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

Most Read