Georgia Simmerling has retired from ski cross racing, but intends to continue track cycling with an eye towards the 2020 Olympic Games.

B.C. Olympian Georgia Simmerling retires from ski cross

She will continue cycling after helping Canada win Olympic bronze in team pursuit in 2016

Georgia Simmerling has retired from ski cross racing, but intends to continue track cycling with an eye towards the 2020 Olympic Games.

Simmerling, from West Vancouver, B.C., helped Canada’s cycling team win Olympic bronze in team pursuit in 2016.

The 29-year-old raced downhill and super-G at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., before transitioning to ski cross and racing for Canada at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Simmerling was a ski cross medal contender for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but crashed at a World Cup in Nakiska, Alta., just prior to those games.

She broke both legs and tore knee ligaments, which were season-ending injuries.

This injury has been the hardest mentally and physically to overcome so I’ve had to work the hardest I have ever to maintain a positive outlook and keep focused,” Simmerling said Monday in a statement from Alpine Canada.

“I believe a positive mind feeds the body and my body is responding to that. It’s amazing to see the progression every day.”

In Simmerling’s absence, Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., and Brittany Phelan of Quebec City won gold and silver medals respectively in Pyeongchang.

“Georgia is the most positive, passionate and dedicated person I know,” Serwa said. “She has redefined what is possible as the only Canadian athlete in history to complete and be successful in three different sports at three Olympic Games.”

Simmerling closes out her ski career with nine World Cup medals.

“I didn’t expect to be starting from scratch in my pursuit to the 2020 Games,” said Simmerling. “It’s a bit daunting but I’m really excited to get back to a sport that I have more information about than I did the last time I started in it.

“With my personal successes in cycling and with my teammates, I’m really excited about the prospect of being on a team again.”

The Canadian Press

