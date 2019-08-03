B.C. outdoor clubs get funding boost from province

Twenty-two outdoor clubs across B.C. are getting a funding boost from the province. (Pixabay photo)

Outdoor clubs across B.C. are getting a boost in funding.

On Friday, the province announced it is providing nearly $200,000 to the clubs to support the off-road recreation industry, enhance tourism opportunities and promote healthy living.

A total of 22 clubs are receiving funding valued anywhere between $900 to $20,000 to improve trail riding and promote rider safety. Some of these clubs include the B.C. Off-Road Motorcycle Association, the B.C. Snowmobile Federation and the Quad Riders Association of British Columbia (ATVBC).

The money going to these clubs comes from the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund, which will begin accepting applications again in early 2020 for at least another $200,000 up for grabs to fund applicants.

A total of 28 applications came in this year and representatives from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development; the British Columbia Snowmobile Federation, the British Columbia Off-Road Motorcycle Association and ATVBC evaluated them before making the final decisions.

The Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund was established in 2017 and is funded from a portion of registration fees collected under the Off Road Vehicle Act by ICBC. The fund is administered by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development’s Recreation Sites and Trails Branch.

According to the province, about 10,000 kilometres of off-road vehicle trails are managed by the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch in partnership with community-based off-road vehicle groups around the province.

A full list of funding recipients can be found here.