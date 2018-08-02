Emergency crews responding to a drug overdose in Surrey. (Photo: Now-Leader file)

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

Despite drug overdose deaths remaining steady within the first six months of the year, B.C. has yet to see any drastic reprieve with more than 100 deaths each month.

In June, 105 people died of an overdose, according to the latest stats released by the BC Coroners Service Thursday. That’s a 15 per cent decrease compared to the number of lives claimed in the same time period in 2017.

In the first six months of the year, 742 people have died, compared to 816 by June last year.

READ MORE: Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.

READ MORE: 130 overdoses in one day has premier, expert sounding alarm

The Lower Mainland continues to see the brunt of deaths, with the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority making up 61 per cent of all deaths so far this year.

Meanwhile, rates of of deaths compared to population remain highest in the Cariboo, Thompson River, Okanagan and North.

There have been no deaths in safe consumption or overdose prevention sites. As of May, there were 46 overdose prevention sites stationed across B.C.

Illicit fentanyl continues to be the top drug found through toxicology reports, at 75 per cent, followed by cocaine (48 per cent) and methamphetamine (31 per cent).

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
State of local emergency declared south of Burns Lake
Next story
Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Just Posted

State of local emergency declared south of Burns Lake

Regional district employees now empowered to implement safety procedures

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Evacuation order issued south of Burns Lake

All residents in the area must leave immeditely

Evacuation alerts issued south of Burns Lake

In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened

Northwest fire ban starts Friday

Campfires and other open burning is prohibited starting noon ahead of the long weekend.

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to new wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Most Read