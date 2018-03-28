Premier John Horgan and some kids play ahead of an announcement to save B.C. parents hundreds of dollars in childcare fees. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press)

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs

  Mar. 28, 2018
Parents with children in licensed child care programs could see savings of up to $350 a month as soon as April, Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday morning.

“Parents in every corner of B.C. will start seeing their child care bills go down next month,” said Horgan at a press conference in Coquitlam.

“These fee reductions will offer families relief, and help people, particularly women, return to work. No one should be forced to choose between child care and other family needs.”

Finance minister Carol James had initially outlined the savings during her February budget speech, but criticism of the plan has followed.

The savings break down as follows:

  • $350 per month for each child in group infant and toddler care
  • $200 per month for each child in family infant and toddler care
  • $100 per month for each child in group care for children aged three years to kindergarten
  • $60 per month for each child in family care for children aged three years to kindergarten

The fee reduction is for families with kids up to kindergarten age whose licensed child care providers opt in.

Providers who opt in will get a 10 per cent increase to their individual base funding to support operational expenses.

WATCH: Premier Horgan and children and family development ministers announce the new savings:

More to come.

