Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. (RCMP handout)

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

A Coquitlam piano teacher who was facing more than a dozen sex-related charges involving former students has died.

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, taught lessons for more than 20 years through his company DM Piano School, visiting private homes. Allegations brought forward stretched back as far as 1998, police said at the time.

Initial charges were announced in February 2018 based on allegations from three former students. By October, he was facing a total of 15 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed that Kubyshkin died last Thursday. The BC Prosecution Service said it has “abated” all charges against him. Details surrounding his death are unclear.

The musician pleaded not guilty late last year, and was expected to appear before a judge in June.

