B.C. police watchdog group investigating after June 1 death of Kitimat man

The man was reported to have fallen a number of times while in police custody on May 30

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s civilian-led police oversight agency is conducting an investigation after a man has died in Kitimat.

On June 3 the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) announced it would be looking into a May 30 incident, which began when the RCMP received reports of an intoxicated man near City Centre Mall.

According to the IIO’s release, the man was lodged in cells following medical assessment from Emergency Health Services (EHS). While in custody the man was reported to have fell a number of times. He was subsequently transported to hospital by EHS before being released on the morning of May 31.

“Later on May 31, while not in police custody, there is information the man again fell while intoxicated and was transported to hospital overnight.” the IIO said in their release. “On June 1 the man was found to be suffering serious injuries while in hospital and passed away later that day.”

The IIO’s role is to investigate to determine what role, if any, the responding officers’ actions or inaction could have played into the death of the man, whose identity has not been released by the agency. They are asking anyone who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477. Likewise, the Kitimat Northern Sentinel is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to reach out to us to provide more information.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

