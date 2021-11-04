FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Premier expected to make a full recovery

B.C.’s premier has been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure last week, the province said Thursday (Nov. 4).

“The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing health-care team for all the support I’ve received. The pathology confirmed that the growth in my throat was cancerous,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

“My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery. In the next couple of weeks I will need to start radiation treatment, which will conclude toward the end of December.”

The premier said he would continue to participate virtually in briefings and cabinet meetings but that Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, who has been appointed deputy premier, or other ministers may attend in-person events in Horgan’s stead.

