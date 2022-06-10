B.C. Premier John Horgan makes historic visit to Tahltan Nation

First premier to visit the region in more than 30 years

Over the past two days B.C. Premier John Horgan met with leadership from Tahltan Central Government, Iskut Band and the Tahltan Band in northwestern B.C., including stops at Dease Lake, Telegraph Creek and Iskut.

“We stopped by schools in Dease Lake and Iskut, where I was able to speak with young people about their communities and aspirations for the future,” Horgan said in a written statement on Friday (June 10).

“I heard from local leadership and industry about the good work that is being done to bring natural resources to market in a responsible and sustainable way.”

As the first premier to visit the region in more than 30 years, Horgan was joined by Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs and MLA for Stikine.

The visit comes after the province entered into the first consent-based decision-making agreement under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (Declaration Act) with the Tahltan Nation to reopen the Eskay Creek underground mine site as an open-pit mine.

The project will be the first of its kind to meet the consent standards set out in Section 7 of the Declaration Act for an environmental assessment. Horgan said the agreement represents a new chapter in the “long and storied history” of mining and natural resource development in Tahltan Territory.

“For thousands of years, the Tahltan have mined obsidian for their families and for trade. Today, mining continues to play a significant role in the local economy,” Horgan said.

“The natural abundance of minerals in Tahltan Territory are creating good local jobs, supporting communities and helping to power B.C.’s economy.”

Mining accounts for almost 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, having attracted approximately $1.8 billion in international investments to the region from July 2018 to March 2021, according to the province.

“We recognize the inherent rights of the Tahltan to make decisions on their territory and to serve as stewards, as they have done since time immemorial,” Horgan said.

“The impact of this agreement extends far beyond northwestern B.C. When investors look to B.C., they will see a jurisdiction where shared decision-making with Indigenous Peoples is vital to predictable and sustainable development.”

