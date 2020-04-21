Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Gowns, masks and gloves are being used rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

With international supplies of medical protective equipment in huge demand world-wide in the coronavirus pandemic, the B.C. health ministry is preparing to introduce stocks of donated and unconventional supplies for health care workers.

“I need to be clear that we’re approaching that point where we’ll need to introduce alternative PPE (personal protective equipment),” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in his daily COVID-19 update April 20. “Like other jurisdictions, we’re struggling to replace our traditional products in the context of all this global demand. But safe and effective alternatives exist. Use of alternative and equivalent PPE are on the horizon, likely within the next week.”

Dix emphasized that donated or alternative-sourced equipment is first checked against specifications of the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Standards, a U.S. standard also used in Canada, and sent for lab testing if if there is any question about filtration or fluid resistance for masks, gowns and other equipment.

“We manually inspect the product for tears and irregularities,” Dix said. “For N-95 respirators, we test the seal and fit of the mask. In addition to that due diligence, we are committed to engaging with unions and stakeholders and health care workers before any alternative product is introduced into the system.”

RELATED: B.C. sorting medical equipment offers for COVID-19

RELATED: B.C. aerospace company manufacturing face shields

Conventional supplies have continued to arrive, including an Easter weekend shipment of more than 100,000 N-95 respirators, 51,000 face shields and 1.2 million gloves. The Alberta government also announced April 11 it was sharing its stockpile of goggles, masks, gowns and gloves with B.C., Ontario and Quebec, along with ventilators that assist people in intensive care with breathing failure.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3M files lawsuit in Canada against firm accused of price-gouging on N95 masks
Next story
A look at some of the lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Just Posted

Man appears in court about incident at Decker Lake on Moe Rd.

A Burns Lake area man has now been charged following the stabbing… Continue reading

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

Mid-May at earliest before gas pipeline work resumes

Coastal GasLink also concentrating on COVID-19 precautions

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Easter Bunny visits Burns Lake

With it being Easter last week, a pines employee dress the part… Continue reading

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients have dropped to 109

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

Most Read